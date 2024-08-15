Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter headline Netflix’s 'The Royals'

Netflix has announced a new series titled The Royals. Described as a “modern-day Indian royalty rom-com,” it stars Bhumi Pednekar, in her first web series, and Ishaan Khatter. The Netflix show marks a comeback for Zeenat Aman after the 2019-released Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat. The cast of the show also includes Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Luke Kenny, and Lisa Mishra.

The series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, while Pritish Nandy is producing it. On their maiden collaboration with Netflix, Pritish Nandy Communications shared, “The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine.

Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce! Netflix’s commitment to championing exceptional and innovative content has always resonated with us. We’re thrilled to be a part of the Netflix family and partner with them to take our tell on a girl-meets-boy, the classic maharaja (king) and aamkumari (commoner) tale, to a global audience.”

The Royals is directed by Nupur Asthana and Priyanka Ghose. Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, said, "Everybody loves a good romance. The Royals is a modern-day regal romance with a spectacular setting and a dazzling cast. We can’t wait for our members to be enthralled by this contemporary fairy tale with a generous dose of wit and humour - signature to Rangita & Ishita Nandy. It’s been an amazing journey to develop our first project with them and our stunning cast."