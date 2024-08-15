Shah Rukh Khan reflects on 'Zero' and his decision to take a break from acting

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently discussed his feelings following the box office failure of Zero in a new interview. The actor revealed that after the film's poor reception, he felt like stepping away from acting. Speaking to Variety , Khan shared, "The break wasn’t due to the films themselves. I've always said that if I wake up one day and don't feel the drive to take on a shoot, I won't work. It wasn’t just because the films didn’t succeed. In fact, I was scheduled to start another film in January, right after Zero in December. But one morning, I woke up and told the producer, 'I don’t want to shoot for a year. I just didn’t feel like acting.' For me, acting is something very organic."

He added, "I try to bring as much variety as possible within the scope of commercial cinema—songs, dances, fights, emotions. But can we say something new? That’s what I aim for. Whether it’s Jab Harry Met Sejal , Zero, or even Fan—which didn’t perform well but is a film I love. Some of the films closest to my heart haven’t been hits. Cinema is about mass communication; it should speak simply to a large audience without becoming too intellectual or preachy."

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He also has Sujoy Ghosh's King in the pipeline, where he will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time.