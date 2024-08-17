Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan win big honours at IFFM 2024 for 'Chandu Champion'

MELBOURNE: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards night culminated in a spectacular awards ceremony, celebrating its 15th edition with the best of Indian cinema in grand style.

The festival, which runs from August 15 to 25, celebrated the 'creme de la creme' of Indian cinema with a dazzling array of awards.

In a highly anticipated announcement, Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion. Meanwhile, filmmaker Kabir Khan shared Best Director for the same along with Nithilan Swaminathan for the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaj.

The Best Actress accolade went to Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku.

In an interview with ANI, Parvathy revealed her plans to celebrate with family, saying, "I'm going to go home to my mom and dad and give them this award."

She also reflected on the privilege and luck involved in her journey, adding, "This one has been a rebirth for me because it required me to sort of unlearn every notion of what craft meant to me."

In addition to these major awards, two films received special recognition for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. While Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail was acknowledged for its inspiring narrative, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was awarded for its innovative approach and storytelling.

Well-noted filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, bagged the Breakout Film of the Year award. Talking to ANI, he stressed that true greatness belongs to the artist whose story was being told.

Other honourable mentions include Kohrra, a crime thriller police procedural that won Best Series, and Vikrant Massey who received the Best Performer of the Year (Critics Choice) for his role in 12th Fail.