Hanumankind makes acting debut with Aashiq Abu’s 'Rifle Club'

Hip-hop rapper Sooraj Cherukat, popularly known as Hanumankind, will be making his acting debut in the upcoming Malayalam film Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu. The makers have shared a character poster introducing him as Beera, wielding a gun. The Kerala-born rapper recently achieved a significant spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 with his globally acclaimed song Big Dawgs.

Apart from Hanumankind, Rifle Club features an ensemble cast that includes Dileesh Pothan, Vishnu Agasthya, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Darshana Rajendran, Vincy Aloshious, Suresh Krishna, Vineeth Kumar, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, Unnimaya Prasad, and directors Senna Hegde and Natesh Hegde. Ace Bollywood filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap is also making his Malayalam debut with this film by reportedly playing a negative role.

Rifle Club is jointly scripted by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, Suhas, and Sharfu.

Aashiq is also doubling as the film’s cinematographer. He has also wielded the camera for the upcoming film Lovely, helmed by Dileesh Karunakaran and headlined by Matthew Thomas.

Rifle Club is bankrolled by the director’s home production OPM Cinemas in partnership with TRU Stories Entertainment.