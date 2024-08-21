Yuvraj Singh’s biopic in development at T-Series

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh is getting a biopic, with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series backing it.

In a statement, the makers said the film would be a “grand celebration of Yuvraj’s unparalleled journey and contributions to cricket, capturing the essence of his career, unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, his courageous off-field battles, and his subsequent return to cricket in 2012.”

Yuvraj, who started his cricketing career at the age of 13, is a two-time World Cup winner and unarguably, one of white ball cricket’s finest strikers.

The 2011 ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the player of the tournament, and his following battle with cancer are expected to be key portions in the biopic. The 42-year-old said it’s an honour to have his story showcased to millions of fans worldwide.

He remarked that cricket had been his greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. He also expressed his hope that the film would inspire others to overcome their challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion.

The makers are yet to announce key details about the film, including the director and cast. The yet-to-be-titled film will be co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, known for Sachin: A Billion Dreams and the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par.