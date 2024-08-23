YRF announces third instalment of Rani Mukerji’s 'Mardaani'

A third instalment in the Rani Mukerji-led crime-thriller film franchise Mardaani is in the works, Yash Raj Films announced on Thursday.

On the occasion of the tenth release anniversary of the first film Mardaani (2014), the production house posted a compilation video of scenes from the film and its sequel Mardaani 2 (2019).

“10 years of Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy and the spirit of Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. Rani Mukerji,” they captioned the post. Rani will reprise her role of the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the next chapter, which the makers stated in a new video is “coming soon”.

The first instalment, helmed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, was released in 2014, and a sequel by debutant director Gopi Puthran in 2019.

Rani was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.