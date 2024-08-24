INTERVIEW | Stree 2: Powerful return, a journey of evolution

Stree 2 has opened to positive reviews both from critics, and at the box office. What was it like revisiting the character six years later? Are you anything like her in real life?

Stree was a paradigm shift in how we made films and gave a boost to the horror-comedy genre. Dinesh Vijan (director) never once compromised on any aspect, and was faithful to the content, and that’s what worked. The excitement and anticipation we have observed among the audience has been very humbling, and it is the ultimate validation for us. As a performer, it is a very special film, and very few actors get to play a part that is so empowering and entertaining. Stree comes with the right tones of humour, and has a deep-rooted social message. The moment all of us went back on set, it just felt organic to start from where we had left. Yes, the world of Stree has changed, the threat she faces is larger, and the characters have evolved as well. Regarding me being anything like my character, I think every stree is a mystery. Having said that, the entire journey has been creatively enriching for me. The subliminal messaging of the film was a brave move, and it made people think. Being a woman is a superpower, and having a film named Stree is powerful enough. The film also set me free and made me fearless in the kind of narratives I want to be part of as an actor.

Your chemistry with Rajkummar Rao is effortless. What was it like working with him again?

He is a brilliant actor. His latest film Srikanth was so evocatively performed. There is so much to learn about how he approaches a character and gets the beats and nuances right. Abhishek Banerji and Aparshakti too are talented and versatile actors, and to be just sharing the screen space with them makes me grateful.

It’s been nearly 15 years since you made your debut with Teen Patti. You have seen the highs and the lows. Now, you seem to have become pickier in your choice of movies. Has the process changed?

It has been a beautiful journey, but I feel there is a lot I haven’t done. There is a lot I haven’t explored, and my best is yet to come. I have got the opportunity to be part of some incredible films, and Stree is on top of my filmography. I don’t have any strategy in terms of what and how I should do things.