Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan’s 'Azaad' gets release date

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the release date of his nephew Aaman Devgan’s first feature film Azaad. It will be released in theatres on January 17 next year. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, best known for Kai Po Che, and it also stars Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

Ajay shared a new poster of the film featuring himself, Aaman and Rasha. He wrote in the caption, “Iss kahaani ka dil ek yodha hai, aur dhadkan (This story has a warrior and a heartbeat)- Azaad!”

Earlier this year, the makers dropped a teaser for the film that gave a glimpse into its world. Judging by the teaser trailer, the film seems to tell a story of an unlikely bond between a man and his horse.

Azaad is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Abhishek Kapoor, as well as produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.