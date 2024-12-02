Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting: ‘Time to recalibrate and go back home’

Vikrant Massey took to social media on Monday morning to announce his retirement from acting. In a small note, he wrote that it is time to recalibrate and go back home. He also said that he would be seen in two films in 2025 which would be his last.

In the post, he wrote, “Hello, the last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

He added, “So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."

Vikrant was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, which released in theatres on November 15. At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year, the 12th Fail actor was awarded the Personality of the Year.