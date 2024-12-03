‘Making an OTT film is more challenging’

“Doing comedy and getting that timing right every time from different camera angles is really tough,” he says. Although Divyenndu started his career as an actor by playing lighter, comedic roles, it was his portrayal as the hyper-violent gangster Munna in Mirzapur that shot him to fame. He feels that while playing characters who are on the extreme end of morality, it is important not to judge them. “You have to see the vulnerability in them,” he says. “At times it is nice to throw morality out of the way and just be that raw, animal energy.”

However, the world of Agni isn’t as dark, where Divyenndu and Pratik play characters in uniform with differing worldviews and contrasting goals. Divyenndu shares that it is important to respect people in uniform but at the same time, it is crucial not to over-romanticize them. “It is important to represent them correctly by trying to understand where they are coming from, be it their working conditions, their psychology or how they live,” he says. Agreeing, Pratik says, “We wanted to explore their human side as firefighters are battling fire outside and also in their personal lives,” he says.

Saiyami Kher also plays a fire officer, investigating a series of arson incidents across Mumbai in the film. There are scenes where she goes into the fire to rescue people, wearing safety gear and firefighting equipment. All of that required intensive training. “We didn’t want to look like actors, we wanted to look like actual firefighters. For that, it is important to know how to hold the water pipe and where your weight transfer should be, as it throws you back,” she says. The actor has undergone physical training earlier as well for films like Mirzya (2016) or more recently in Ghoomer (2023). “It is exciting for me to learn something new with every film,” she says.