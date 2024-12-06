INTERVIEW | ‘I was not the right person to tell Dr Ambedkar’s story’: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Excerpts:

On Origin and its connection with India. How did you go about researching the caste system which is an enormously complex reality positioned on prejudices, intolerance, and brutality?

I was naive about how passionate the denial is that the caste system exists in India. Some people would say it doesn’t exist. It’s the same kind of people who’d say there’s no racism in the United States. It’s been illuminating in that way. There has been no distribution for the film in India.

I think it has some important things to say and I also know that there were some Indian scholars who had issues with some of the things in the book that it is based on. That’s why I wanted to bring in Suraj Yengde, a leading scholar on the issue of caste, to expand on some of the ideas and just try to be as responsible as possible. I felt very uncomfortable telling the story of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. I thought it should be an Indian filmmaker telling that story, but I did my best.

In India, for a long time, the stories of the marginalized had been told by the privileged.

That’s why I didn’t feel like I was the right person to tell the story of Dr Ambedkar. That’s not my story. That is a Dalit story. It should be a Dalit filmmaker telling that story. But I was making a film about caste so it felt wrong to leave him out because he’s one of the foremost thinkers on the issue. But the challenge was, that there have been almost no international films about Dr Ambedkar. So, as an African American woman, I’m introducing him to people. It’s just like White filmmakers introducing Rosa Parks to people. I felt that way. It’s challenging. I do believe that people should tell their own stories. It doesn’t mean that other people can’t tell them, but they need to be involved as much as possible.