Aamir Khan’s 'Sitaare Zameen Par' postponed

Aamir Khan has confirmed that the release of Sitaare Zameen Par has been postponed to 2025. The actor-director, in a recent interview, revealed that the film will enter post-production next month. Originally scheduled for release in December 2024, Sitaare Zameen Par will now be ready for release in the middle of next year.

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Aamir shared, “We are coming to post-production later this month. We would be ready to release the film in the middle of next year.” He also described the film as a “fresh set of characters, a completely fresh situation and plot,” noting that thematically, it is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir is currently producing Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol. Additionally, he is backing Ek Din, a film starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Aamir will also act in one more of his productions but declined to share further details. Furthermore, he is producing a film written, directed and headlined by stand-up comedian Vir Das.

Aamir is currently in the US to promote Laapataa Ladies for its Oscar campaign.