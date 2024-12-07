Playing by the roles

Bollywood has come a long way, and its leading lady, even further. The term heroine or actress no longer evokes the image of a chiffon-clad ethereal beauty swaying her sari in sub-zero temperatures, which was memorialised by director Yash Chopra in his 1989 Sridevi-starrer Chandni. As it should be, the Hindi cinema heroine has evolved with the times.
Irrespective of her beginnings - a rich brat (Shanaya in Student of the Year) or a small-town girl (Sweety in Bareilly ki Barfi) - she is ambitious; at par, if not better, than the hero; and is human enough to need a pheran while dancing amid snow-clad mountains (Rani in Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahaani).
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt can, in some ways, be credited for having redefined and, to a certain extent, cement this new image of the leading lady, who is as much of a crowd-puller as her male counterpart.
As they inch closer to becoming seasoned professionals, the baton has been passed on to the rising stars, two of them in particular: Ananya Panday and Triptii Dimri. Both have dominated our screens - big and small - over the last one year with projects such as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Animal, Call Me Bae and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, establishing themselves as Bollywood’s new ‘it’ girls, but their career trajectories - be it their backgrounds or their choice of directors and films - have been diametrically opposite.
Yet, the audiences and the box office like them both, leading one to wonder what Bollywood’s leading lady really looks like, and if there is a success formula to land the coveted title.
Same Same, but Different
Both Triptii and Ananya debuted a year apart, but with different outcomes. While Ananya delivered a box-office superhit in Student of the Year 2 (2019), Triptii’s Laila Majnu (2018) was a colossal flop. More than half-a-decade later, both seem to have found common ground: that of being Bollywood’s most sought-after actors.
Coming from Bollywood privilege - her father Chunky Panday was a well-known star in the late 80’s and 90’s - Ananya was launched by the illustrious Dharma Productions. But, her quintessential nepo-kid launch, gave her only that much of a boost.
Unlike SOTY 2’s 2012 predecessor that gave the industry its brightest gem in Alia Bhatt, neither the film nor Ananya made the cut with cinema enthusiasts or critics. Lukewarm films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli were followed by the mega debacle of Liger, which only amplified the criticism that dismissed her as yet another nepo-baby.
On the other hand, Triptii, hailing from a small town in Uttarakhand, was still struggling to get seen. She had a blink-and-you-miss appearance as an extra in Mom (2017), and was one of the many forgettable actors in the ensemble cast of the 2017 comedy, Poster Boys. Ironically, she didn’t even make it to the film’s poster.
So, when she landed the role of Laila in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu, an epic retelling of the star-crossed lovers set in the Kashmir valley, it was a dream come true. “She had the understanding of what it was to be an Indian girl who lives in a small town, and being from the hills herself, she was perfect for the role. What I appreciate about her is that she is relatable, and not one to get lost in the race as just another horse. She is talented no doubt, but also hard working and connected to her roots,” says Imtiaz.
Although, that wasn’t what the audience was looking for, at least at the time. The film sank without a trace. Triptii recollects memories of going to the empty theatres to watch the film as the sole audience for days on end: “The failure of Laila Majnu hit hard, with no work calls for nearly two years.”
But, as actor Kartik Aaryan once noted in an interview, “For an outsider, every film could well be their first.” In some ways, Triptii debuted again, this time with Anvitaa Dutt’s fablesque supernatural thriller Bulbbul (2020).
Playing the eponymous Bulbbul, the child bride who strikes at the putrid core of patriarchy, Triptii packed a punch. Anvitaa recollects having auditioned 72 girls for the part. Triptii was the final audition, and the only choice: “I liked the authenticity and truth in her eyes. She was like clear glass; like clay just surrendering to the character. At that time, she was doing fashion catalogues for a portal to be able to pay her rent, and there was a hunger and earnestness to do good work.”
The director again cast her in the psychodrama Qala two years later. Triptii sparkled in the titular role of a disturbed singer and composer on the path of self-destruction. Anvitaa calls the actor a gift. “She gave me the perfect Bulbbul and Qala. These films allowed her to showcase her talent, and find her footing in the industry.”
But, both success and failure leave you asking for more. If Ananya was looking for that one film that would let her talent shine, Triptii wanted to go beyond her “art film actor” image and become mainstream. Both got what they wanted.
Directorial Drift
There was a paradigm shift in the way the two actors chose their directors from here on. Ananya moved from the unquestionably commercial and glamorous Karan Johar to Shakun Batra, known for Kapoor and Sons and Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, which portray the reality of life, crude or otherwise. In 2021, she took a deep dive into Shakun’s noir drama Gehraiyaan, which scrutinised the complexities of adult - read fractured - relationships.
She plays the ebullient South Mumbai heiress Tia, who finds herself caught in a deceitful triangle, when her upwardly mobile fiancé (Sidhant Chatruvedi) cheats on her with her cousin (Deepika Padukone). Even though the film didn’t sink deep enough with critics, it seemed Ananya’s potential had surfaced.
Shakun points out, “She just wanted to find her voice but was surrounded by other people’s ideas of what she should do. In Gehraiyaan, we just happened to create a safe place where she felt free to explore her motivations for the character, and voice her ideas on the scenes as opposed to being spoon-fed. And, I thought the scene almost always worked better when she had done her thinking on it.”
It was, in fact, Gehraiyaan that landed her the lead role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. In the Netflix film, Ananya plays a social media influencer, who falls prey to an app that takes full control of her life. Motwane, who is known for tapping into the innocuous everyday situations in his works such as Udaan, Lootera and Sacred Games, admits being initially hesitant about casting her.
“There has been this entire rhetoric about how nepo-kids always get a chance, so you are already walking in with certain preconceived notions. But, it is wonderful when those assumptions get broken. I loved her work in Gehraiyaaan. On set too, I discovered that she wasn’t just hardworking, but also got the pulse of her character. She was nervous, which is a great thing because she wants to prove herself, and takes instructions very well.”
Triptii must not have been very different, if her bit role in last year’s Animal is to be believed. Following her no-holds-barred performance as the seductress in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s bloody masochistic drama, she emerged as the show stealer, overshadowing the film’s actual leading lady, Rashmika Mandana.
She earned the moniker of the national crush, and became a household name. Overnight, she earned millions of followers on Instagram as the industry finally woke up to her existence.
“It is rare to see the rise of a small-town girl making it big the way she has. After Kangana Ranaut, no one had a mark. It is no mean feat. It is a competitive ecosystem, and to survive the way she has is commendable,” says casting director Mukesh Chabbra.
Tap In, Cash In
Both Ananya and Triptii have since cracked the code to success—do what you know, and do what sells. For Ananya, it was tapping into the Gen Z vibe, and for Triptii, it was turning into an eye candy.
Between Gehraayian and CTRL, which released a year apart, Ananya starred in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the coming-of-age story of three friends, navigating love and relationships, in the chaotic and fragmented world of social media.
She plays Ahana, who following her devastating breakup, seeks validation by obsessively posting on social media. The relatable performance struck a chord with the audiences, with many dubbing it her career best. The actor had found her mojo by telling stories of her generation. She did it again when she played the ditzy rich stylish heiress Bella Chaudhury in the dramedy, Call Me Bae. The fluff fare made spoofy references to Ananya’s one-time viral comment on nepotism, as well as privilege, and the click-bait media culture.
As Triptii transformed her image from the coy girl next door to femme fatale, she had no qualms aligning with Bollywood’s template of the item girl, a term often criticised for being derogatory and exploitative. She cashed in on her growing popularity post-Animal, and starred in films such as Bad Newzz and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, both of which focussed more on her image as a sexy siren than her acting skills.
Her evident awkwardness in adapting to this new image, and lack of dancing skills, which have been criticised, beckon the question if she is belittling her talent by caving into industry demands.
Anvitaa disagrees, “She has proved her talent, and being part of bigger films helps her place her foot in the door. The definition of success for a female actor is to be able to demand a script worth her mettle, as well as have several releases a year. Triptii has ticked all the boxes.”
What Lies Ahead
Even though her personal life continues to be the focal point for tabloids, Ananya is constantly nudging the media towards her professional endeavours. She has walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, been appointed brand ambassador for high-end luxury brands, and launched the So Positive community, which delves into conversations around mental health and social media.
On the film front, Call Me Bae has been renewed for a second season, and she gets her big-ticket release with Shankara opposite R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar, followed by the rom-com Chand Mera Dil.
“Ananya is willing to experiment with her roles rather than being typecast. She was the glamorous heroine in Liger, Dream Girl 2, and even Gehraiyaan, but she has now shifted her focus towards serious and content-driven characters. It’s a wonderful way to sink your teeth in every genre and platform,” says trade analyst Girish Wankhede.
In her most recent outing, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Triptii seems to have been foreshadowed by the legendary Madhuri Dixit, and the versatile Vidya Balan, but the film’s blockbuster status is yet another tick on her resume.
Capitalising on her box-office draw, Laila Majnu was re-released, and crowds thronged the theatres they had conveniently passed by six years ago. That is vindication enough.
Currently shooting for Dhadak 2, Triptii is undoubtedly the toast of Bollywood. “She started from indie films, but Animal was the gamechanger. She was someone who struggled to make her mark with content-driven cinema, but now having received these opportunities, she would be able to balance both,” says Girish.
As both these actors seek to make it big in an industry dominated by perceptions, numbers and men, the road ahead for a female actor continues to be a long and winded one.
Film critic Anna M Vetticad says, “Both the actors must contend with the impossible demands made on contemporary Hindi film heroines: be impossibly gorgeous, be impossibly sexy yet not so sexy that filmmakers don’t take you seriously, be impossibly slim and have flawless skin, be a great dancer cum actor, and know that if you fall short in any of these departments, you will not get the extensive leeway granted to men who qualify for superstardom.”
A tough call, but then stardom is never easy.
Ananya Panday
You have completed six years in the industry since your debut in Student of the Year 2. However, over the last few years, one sees a shift in your career graph. What changed?
When I started out, I just wanted to sing and dance. I thought that was what entails being an actor, but Gehraiyaan changed me a lot, and I have fallen in love with the process of acting. I am focused on working on myself. I just want to add more films that leave a long-lasting impact, something people carry with them forever.
You have been subject to intense scrutiny concerning people’s perceptions. How tough was it?
I think as actors it is very important to filter what is of significance, take the feedback of the audience, and know what you can do better. There will always be people who will have something to say, no matter what you do. It’s best to just keep your head down and work; you can’t please everyone all the time. We are not ice-cream, but come to think of it, not everyone likes ice-cream.
From playing a young woman caught in a murky love triangle in Gehraiyaan to a professional navigating heartbreak in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and your recent turn as the heiress with a heart of gold in Call Me Bae, you have emerged as the current favourite of the OTT space. Do you prefer the small screen than the big one?
With OTT, one gets to do a lot more experimental work. Also, the pressure of the release date, and the box-office numbers are off your shoulders. Maybe, it is because of my age and personality on social media that I see filmmakers as well as myself gravitating towards issues, which concern the social media and technology. I like that, because it’s relevant and defines our generation. It is impossible nowadays to create a love story with no social media involved; it is all electing our relationship. Having said that, it doesn’t mean I don’t want a theatrical release. I do have one coming up next year in the theatres, and it should be announced soon.
You are one of the most followed stars on social media. Does your social currency translate into promotions for your films?
It does get confusing when you are in the thick of things. But I have often seen it doesn’t translate into people going into watching your films. You have to see stardom and social currency as two different worlds. Your popularity on social media does not mean that people will come to watch your work. I see my social media audience as separate. Yes, they can help me promote my film, but to get people to watch my work is part of my job.
Ananya Panday
Debuted in 2019
Dream launch with Karan Johar production
Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan connected her with the urban youth
Has tackled diverse roles on OTT
Access to the biggest stars
Triptii Dimri
It’s been a spectacular year for you, from being anointed the national crush to being the most sought-after leading lady. Did you expect this?
I didn’t expect it all. I knew I was part of a film, but it’s gone way beyond my expectations, and getting so much love is something that excites you as an actor, and motivates you to do better in life. That has been my takeaway from the experience.
You also came under a lot of scrutiny post your portrayal of Zoya in Animal. How did you deal with it?
From the very beginning when I started as an actor, my motive was to do anything and everything. I feel being an actor is a special gift because in that one life, you get to live so many different lives and that’s wonderful. Every time I choose a project, I don’t want to be playing a small-town character. I want to do something that challenges me and my belief system.
I might get characters whose ideology may not be something I believe in as Triptii, but I don’t want that to condition my decisions. I want to understand what’s going on in that person’s head, even if that person is doing something wrong; something that may not even fit my moral compass. I would want to explore that side. Yes, there were a lot of comments, but if it is the requirement of the script, I will do it.
You are the proverbial outsider. How tough has it been to find your footing?
My first film Laila Majnu was in theatres for just seven days, and I went to all the shows. No more than 25 people watched that film. The power lies with the audience. If you don’t want to see us, no one will want to invest money in us. But even through my struggle, I took it easy. I look at acting as one part of my life, but there is much more to life, and I want to balance all aspects. Yes, there were times when I didn’t have work for nearly two to three years.
I made sure I detached myself from the outcome. I didn’t let myself get in the negative zone. I told myself I would keep on trying and would give my 100 per cent, even when I am off screen and someday it will all work out, and it did. I want to balance everything in life. That is very important for me, and I am trying to find that with my work and my personal life. It’s going to be challenging. There wasn’t much noise about me as an actor, and now that there is, I don’t feel any different. But, I aim to balance it out, so that I don’t lose Triptii in all of this.
On her own
Triptii Dimri
No Godfather in the industry
Debuted in 2018
OTT established her as a rising talent
Began with content-driven roles
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal made her a household name
Evolved into a typical glam doll