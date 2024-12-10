Hansal Mehta, Kiran Rao celebrate Twin Golden Globe Nominations for 'All We Imagine As Light'

NEW DELHI: Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Kiran Rao, and actor Anil Kapoor congratulated director Payal Kapadia after her acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light secured two nominations at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

The Malayalam-Hindi film, marking Kapadia's feature directorial debut, has been nominated for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language and Best Direction - Motion Picture at the upcoming awards ceremony.

All We Imagine As Light made history earlier this year by becoming the first Indian title to win the prestigious Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The story follows two nurses, Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), from Kerala as they navigate life and love in Mumbai, alongside their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).

Hansal Mehta, who has long championed the film as India's "official selection for the Oscars," shared the Golden Globe nomination cards on X (formerly Twitter) soon after the announcement.

In September, the Film Federation of India (FFI) had selected Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), a Hindi film about two brides being swapped on their wedding day during a train journey in 2001, as India's entry for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Film category.

"India's official selection for the Oscars secures two nominations at the Golden Globes! Best Non-English Language Film and Best Director for All We Imagine As Light and Payal Kapadia," Mehta wrote, with a touch of humor.

Kiran Rao, director of Laapataa Ladies, expressed her delight, saying, "Christmas has come early this year" with the twin Golden Globe nominations for All We Imagine As Light. "Brava, Payal!" she posted on Instagram Stories.