Hansal Mehta, Kiran Rao celebrate Twin Golden Globe Nominations for 'All We Imagine As Light'

NEW DELHI: Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Kiran Rao, and actor Anil Kapoor congratulated director Payal Kapadia after her acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light secured two nominations at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
The Malayalam-Hindi film, marking Kapadia's feature directorial debut, has been nominated for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language and Best Direction - Motion Picture at the upcoming awards ceremony.
All We Imagine As Light made history earlier this year by becoming the first Indian title to win the prestigious Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The story follows two nurses, Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), from Kerala as they navigate life and love in Mumbai, alongside their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).
Hansal Mehta, who has long championed the film as India's "official selection for the Oscars," shared the Golden Globe nomination cards on X (formerly Twitter) soon after the announcement.
In September, the Film Federation of India (FFI) had selected Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), a Hindi film about two brides being swapped on their wedding day during a train journey in 2001, as India's entry for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Film category.
"India's official selection for the Oscars secures two nominations at the Golden Globes! Best Non-English Language Film and Best Director for All We Imagine As Light and Payal Kapadia," Mehta wrote, with a touch of humor.
Kiran Rao, director of Laapataa Ladies, expressed her delight, saying, "Christmas has come early this year" with the twin Golden Globe nominations for All We Imagine As Light. "Brava, Payal!" she posted on Instagram Stories.
Actor Divya Prabha, who plays one of the leads, added, "Let's celebrate this together," in response to Rao’s post.
Anil Kapoor, part of the Golden Globe-winning English film Slumdog Millionaire, described the recognition as a "monumental achievement for Indian cinema and Payal Kapadia's storytelling prowess." "So incredibly proud!" he wrote on X.
Rana Daggubati, whose production banner Spirit Media distributed All We Imagine As Light across Indian theaters, shared the news on Instagram Stories with star-struck emojis.
Following the announcement of its nomination for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language, the official Instagram page of the film posted: "Honored to be in the company of such incredible films from around the world."
The other nominees in this category include Emilia Perez (France), The Girl With the Needle (Poland), I'm Still Here (Brazil), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (USA), and Vermiglio (Italy).
The filmmakers dedicated the Best Direction - Motion Picture nomination to "everyone who poured their hearts into making this film."
In this category, Kapadia will compete with Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), Edward Berger (Conclave), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), and Sean Baker, whose Anora won the top prize Palme d'Or at Cannes.
All We Imagine As Light has enjoyed a winning streak since earning the Cannes Grand Prix, the second-highest honor at the festival. It was recently named Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle and recognized as the best film of 2024 by Sight and Sound magazine.
In 2022, SS Rajamouli's RRR earned two nominations at the Globes for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Song (Naatu Naatu), eventually winning in the song category. The film also became the first Indian production to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.
Previously, Shekhar Kapur was nominated for Best Direction - Motion Picture at the 1999 Globes for his Hollywood film Elizabeth, while Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay (1989) and Monsoon Wedding (2002) were nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, now renamed Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.
The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 5 in Los Angeles and will stream live in India on Lionsgate Play.