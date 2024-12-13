Akshay Kumar’s next film with Priyadarshan, 'Bhooth Bangla' begins

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Tuesday to announce the shoot commencement of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Akshay will be reuniting with longtime collaborator Priyadarshan after 14 years for the film.

The actor took to social media to share a new poster from the film, which also unveiled the film’s release date as April 2, 2026.

“Beyond excited to be on set with my favourite @priyadarshan.official as we begin the shoot of our horror comedy #BhoothBangla today,” wrote Akshay on social media.

Bhooth Bangla will be the seventh collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan, after having worked on comedies like Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009) and Khatta Meetha (2010).

Bhooth Bangla is produced jointly by Akshay, Ektaa R Kapoor, Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.