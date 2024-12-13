Ayushmann Khurrana starts shooting for new horror-comedy 'Thama'

Ayushmann Khurrana has started shooting for his upcoming Maddock horror-comedy universe film Thama. While making the announcement on social media, the actor shared a photo with a card which has a message from Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan.

“Dear Ayushmann, It’s fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock’s horror comedy universe. Who better than Ayushmann’ to play the ‘un-dead’ THAMA? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best Wishes, DV.”

Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also part of Thama’s cast. The film is helmed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar. Dinesh has conceptualised the horror-comedy universe, which also includes the Stree films as well as Bhediya and Munjya.

Thama will be released in theatres on Diwali 2025. Niren Bhatt, the writer of Maddock’s most recent hit Stree 2, has jointly penned the upcoming film with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara. Amar Kaushik, the director of Stree 2, will co-produce it alongside Dinesh.