Gitanjali Rao to helm half live-action, half animation feature, 'Lost & Found'

Filmmaker and actor Gitanjali Rao has announced her next project, a feature-length film titled Lost and Found, which will combine animation and live-action elements. Known for her acclaimed animated film Bombay Rose (2019) and her acting role in October (2018), Rao revealed that the script for the new film is ready.

Lost and Found will be an Indian-French co-production, with producers from both countries already on board. Speaking at Film Bazaar 2024, held alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Rao explained that she had spent the past three years developing the script, which was presented at the co-production market last year.

She described the film as a mix of live-action and animation, with plans to commence production once financing is secured. She anticipates the film will be completed within two years after funding is in place.

Rao also shared her motivation for blending animation and live action. Having studied commercial art at Mumbai’s JJ School of Art and worked extensively in animation, she said she felt creatively isolated and wanted to collaborate with actors and cinematographers on set.

Rao noted that the narrative follows a protagonist who enters a painting, transitioning the story into an animated world before returning to live-action. This balance, she said, allowed her to merge her love for animation with live filmmaking. She also revealed that discussions are underway with a veteran actor for the lead role.