IMDb announces list of popular Indian titles of 2024

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has unveiled its list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies and Series of 2024. While the movies’ list is topped by the pan-Indian film Kalki 2898-AD, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar tops the list of web series.

Nag Ashwin, director of Kalki 2898-AD, expressed his gratitude over the film ranking first on the list. “It’s truly amazing to see Kalki 2898-AD being celebrated as IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movie of 2024. This recognition is a testament to the love and support of our incredible audience.” Kalki is followed by the Hindi blockbuster Stree 2. Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil thriller Maharaja ranks third on the list, followed by Shaitaan, Fighter, Manjummel Boys, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kill, Singham Again, and Laapataa Ladies.

Deepika Padukone, who starred in three movies on the list: Fighter, Kalki 2898-AD, and Singham Again, is also ranked second in IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list.

In the list for web series, Heermandi is succeeded by Prime Video’s Mirzapur and TVF’s heartfelt comedy Panchayat. They are followed by Gyaarah Gyaarah, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Maamla Legal Hai, Taaza Khabar, Murder in Mahim, Shekhar Home, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Notably, The Great Indian Kapil Show has also become the first non-fiction series to rank in an IMDb year-end list. Tanya Bami, series head of Netflix India, said, “Netflix has always been known for groundbreaking series globally, and seeing our Indian series earn that recognition is truly heartening. Heeramandi, our most ambitious drama series yet, has become a cultural phenomenon. This ranking is only a testament to that.”