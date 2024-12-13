Sonam Bajwa joins 'Baaghi 4'

A day after the first look of Sanjay Dutt from Baaghi 4 was unveiled by the makers, Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has now become the latest actor to join the cast of the fourth film in the franchise fronted by Tiger Shroff.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sonam said she is honoured to be working back-to-back with Sajid Nadiadwala, after her Hindi debut Housefull 5. She added she is looking forward to working with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt.

Sonam is a prominent name in the Punjabi film industry with films such as Nikka Zaildar, Godday Godday Chaa and Manje Bistre to her credit. She was last seen in the film Kudi Haryane Val Di.

All the previous instalments of the Baaghi franchises have been inspired from South Indian films like Varsham, Kshanam, and Vettai. Baaghi 4 was announced officially in 2020.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to be released in theatres on September 5, 2025.