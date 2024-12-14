Arjun Kapoor has completed 12 years in Bollywood. Playing Danger Lanka, the unhinged antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s copverse Singham Again, has given his career the much-needed boost. Kapoor looks back at his journey, which began as the angry young man in the 2012 film Ishaqzaade but came with several misses as well.

You put the good into playing bad in Singham Again, as Danger Lanka. It is also being hailed as your second innings—the return of ARJUN 2.0.

Arjun Kapoor: It feels amazing to be part of a successful film, which is also an equally popular franchise. A successful film will always give you a piece of the pie. You will always benefit from it. The overwhelming reaction to Danger Lanka has come from an element of surprise it gave the audience. Like wow, we didn’t know he could have pulled this off as well, and we are glad he did. There’s validation and also a sense of the redemption. It is like taking the punches; keep standing and fighting back.

Do you also feel playing an antagonist, which you have also done in the past, could lead you to explore that space again? Bobby Deol’s career took an absolute turn post Animal, and he is owning that space. Do you see this panning out for you as well?

Arjun Kapoor: I was shooting for Singham Again last year when Animal released. I realised there is an audience that is willing to enjoy these characters and performances. I won’t say it means I am only going to do these roles because I wouldn’t want to be doing just this. But, the audience is clearly suggesting that they are enjoying me playing such characters.

So, I will be embracing this side when I’m looking at scripts. Even in my debut film Ishaqzaade, the character Parma was not your boy next door but is still remembered. Also, the audience is dictated by the world around them. The world is a very grey place in that sense.

The vanilla, kosher characters tend to become boring after a point because they don’t exist. Today, ethics, morality, and the choices you make come from a selfish place. When you see it from the perspective of our older generation, the rights and wrongs are very clear.