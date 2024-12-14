‘I Wouldn’t want to be Doing Just This’
Arjun Kapoor has completed 12 years in Bollywood. Playing Danger Lanka, the unhinged antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s copverse Singham Again, has given his career the much-needed boost. Kapoor looks back at his journey, which began as the angry young man in the 2012 film Ishaqzaade but came with several misses as well.
You put the good into playing bad in Singham Again, as Danger Lanka. It is also being hailed as your second innings—the return of ARJUN 2.0.
Arjun Kapoor: It feels amazing to be part of a successful film, which is also an equally popular franchise. A successful film will always give you a piece of the pie. You will always benefit from it. The overwhelming reaction to Danger Lanka has come from an element of surprise it gave the audience. Like wow, we didn’t know he could have pulled this off as well, and we are glad he did. There’s validation and also a sense of the redemption. It is like taking the punches; keep standing and fighting back.
Do you also feel playing an antagonist, which you have also done in the past, could lead you to explore that space again? Bobby Deol’s career took an absolute turn post Animal, and he is owning that space. Do you see this panning out for you as well?
Arjun Kapoor: I was shooting for Singham Again last year when Animal released. I realised there is an audience that is willing to enjoy these characters and performances. I won’t say it means I am only going to do these roles because I wouldn’t want to be doing just this. But, the audience is clearly suggesting that they are enjoying me playing such characters.
So, I will be embracing this side when I’m looking at scripts. Even in my debut film Ishaqzaade, the character Parma was not your boy next door but is still remembered. Also, the audience is dictated by the world around them. The world is a very grey place in that sense.
The vanilla, kosher characters tend to become boring after a point because they don’t exist. Today, ethics, morality, and the choices you make come from a selfish place. When you see it from the perspective of our older generation, the rights and wrongs are very clear.
In today’s society, rules are very different; perhaps there are no rules. So, when you see a character letting loose to get what he wants and believes is his right or is unhinged, the dark side in all of us kind of enjoys watching it on screen. You know, you’re not going to do that, but it is sort of cathartic to see somebody else just do such things.
You’ve completed 12 years in the film industry, experiencing the highs and lows, as well as intense scrutiny. You have also been candid about your mental health issues. In a space where everything personal becomes public, how does one navigate around that space?
Arjun Kapoor: My depression wasn’t from the negativity of Instagram. I think my low phase came from me trying to understand how I can do better in my career and also be a better person. Negativity was one aspect, but it’s not the only aspect.
I’ve always known this, and this is a reality that you need to remind yourself of when somebody is speaking, writing, or commenting about you. I’m not saying it’s easy or I’ve attained some nirvana and can tackle it. I don’t like it. Who likes to read negative comments that can rile you up from time to time, especially if you’re going through a bit of a beat and not feeling 100 per cent, but you can’t let it consume you. We just need the right kind of people around us.
I have been as authentic as I can be through my low phases. There is no delusion in my life, and I don’t need fake validation. What has changed is I’m just enjoying reconnecting with the audience, the validation from critics, and the kind of feedback I’m getting.
You are set to come on board for No Entry 2, which will be produced by your father.
Arjun Kapoor: It has Varun Dhawan, Diljt Dosanjh and me. Anees Bazmee is directing it, and my father, of course, is producing. We’re working on the logistics and finalising things; we will have more clarity on it. We’re looking forward to making it happen next year.
The industry has taken a bit of a beating in 2024; critics feel the content is being compromised in the name of business. What do you think?
Arjun Kapoor: The quality of work perhaps suffered because there was a lot of work being done to make sure we got out of our houses and started creating content post-pandemic. We were still discovering the new taste of our audiences. The mindset in the world is evolving very fast. So, what happens is that sometimes there can be a
disconnect between the creative forces and the person paying the money to watch a film. It’s cyclic. It is also a learning curve.