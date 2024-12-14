'Paatal Lok' Season 2 gets first look

Prime Video took to social media on Friday to share the first look of the second season of its hit crime-thriller series Paatal Lok. The release date of the series, however, is still under wraps.

The streamer shared a poster from the series which shows Jaideep Ahlawat’s brooding cop Hathi Ram as a blood-dripping knife reaches for his eye. “Using our hammer to break the internet #PaatalLokOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon,” read the caption.

The show will see Jaideep and Ishwak Singh reprising their roles. The first season of Paatal Lok came out in 2020 and was created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun along with Prosit Roy. It traced the story of four killers who were tasked to kill a journalist and also delved into the life of Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a junior cop assigned to the case.

The season was inspired by Tarun Tejpal’s book The Story of My Assassins. It also starred Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Neeraj Kabi among others.