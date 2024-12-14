Raj Kapoor @100: Films that defined the career of Indian cinema's showman

NEW DELHI: Raj Kapoor, the legend of Indian cinema, created a body of work that remains iconic with films that hold a special place in the hearts of audiences even today.

As the country celebrates the birth centenary of the filmmaker-actor on Saturday, here is a look at some of his most celebrated films.

*Neel Kamal (1947): Raj Kapoor debuted as a male lead in "Neel Kamal", where he portrayed a stone craft artist caught in a love triangle with two exiled princesses, played by Begum Para and Madhubala.

The film was a moderate success at the box office.

It came 12 years after the actor started his career as a child artist, first appearing in his father Prithviraj Kapoor's film "Inquilab".

*Aag (1948): "Aag", a story about a man obsessed with theatre and in search of the leading lady for his play, marked Raj Kapoor's illustrious journey behind the camera.

The film also featured his brother Shashi Kapoor as the younger version of his character, along with Nargis, Premnath, Nigar Sultana, and Kamini Kaushal.

*Barsaat (1949): Raj Kapoor's second directorial effort solidified his stature as a filmmaker.

The film's romantic saga, timeless music, and Raj Kapoor's chemistry with co-star Nargis made it a classic.

The film's popular tracks, including "Hawa Mein Udta Jaye" and "Jiya Beqarar Hai", were sung by the melody queen Lata Mangeshkar.

*Awara (1951): One of Raj Kapoor's most remarkable films, "Awara" showcased his versatility as an actor and filmmaker.

The movie is still remembered for its evergreen song "Awara Hoon", which became popular overseas, especially in China and the Soviet Union.

Raj Kapoor drew inspiration from Charlie Chaplin's Tramp persona, blending vulnerability, charm, and social commentary to reflect the struggles of the common man.

The movie also featured his father, Prithviraj Kapoor.