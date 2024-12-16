Acting has a sense of musicality to it: Rajesh Tailang

Music is at the center of Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits, a show that blends classical and pop tunes. It tells the story of Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik), a novice singer from an esteemed musical gharana, as he falls in love with Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry), a rising star with an inclination towards Western music. In the second season of the show, which was released on December 13, the two have fallen apart and have decided to go their own ways. It is music that brings them together. Just like her character, Shreya feels that music has influenced her in many ways in her own life. “It is like therapy for me. I listen to it when I am happy and also when I am sad,” she says.

Acclaimed actor Divya Dutta, who has joined the second season of the show and plays a music teacher, agrees with Shreya. Having worked over the years in numerous films and series, Divya feels that there is a connection between acting and music. “For me, each time I am working on a project, my brother calls to ask me if I have found the sur (tone) for the character. It is important to find that sur,” she says.

Rajesh Tailang, known for working in Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, feels the same. He plays the role of Radhe’s father in Bandish Bandits, caught in the middle of following their family’s tradition and paving a new way. Rajesh says, “As an actor, you have to compose your performance. Acting has a sense of musicality to it.” His drama teacher had given him a piece of advice that stayed with him. “He used to say that as an actor, our dialogue delivery should be a combination of poetry and music,” says Rajesh.