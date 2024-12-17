'Baby John' not a book-by-book remake of 'Theri', says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the release of Varun Dhawan's action film Baby John, the actor revealed what were the changes made in the film's script that made it distinct from the Vijay-starrer Theri, directed by Atlee.

At a recent event, Dhawan said that when Atlee came with this script a lot had to be changed due to the "geography of the film". He further added that the audiences expecting a book-by-book remake of Theri might be disappointed. He also said that Baby John will not run away from Theri but will only be an adaptation and not a remake.

Delving a bit into the film's plotline, Varun said it incorporates some real-life events.

Directed by Kalees, the action-thriller also stars Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. It is shot by Kiran Koushik and edited by Ruben. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, the film will be released in theatres on December 25.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)