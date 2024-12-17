Kanna Muche Kaade Goode eyes January release

A compelling title can play a part in drawing audiences into theatres. Take 'Kanna Muche Kaade Goode', for instance. The line, which is used in the films Rambo and Chamak, is now the title of an exciting new thriller. It is produced by Anita Veeresh Kumar under Darling Productions and directed by debutant Nataraj Krishnegowda, a seasoned assistant director with experience across multiple films. At the heart of this suspense thriller is a murder that shakes both private and government forces. As they race to unravel the truth, a young woman finds herself caught in a web of trouble.

Raghavendra Rajkumar takes on the role of a retired doctor, while Atharva Prakash steps into the lead role, with Prarthana, known for her work in Tulu cinema, making her debut in Kannada as the female lead and Veeresh Kumar portraying the antagonist. Other notable actors like Jyothish Shetty, Deepak Rai, Aravind Bolar, and Chandrakala round out the cast.

The film features songs penned by Puneeth Arya and Veeresh Kumar, a music score composed by Santosh-Vijith Krishna, and a background score by Shreesastha. While Deepak Kumar JK handles the cinematography, Alex Henson takes care of the editing and DI, and Raghu contributes to the dance choreography.

Having cleared the censor formalities with a U/A certification, the film is set to hit theatres in January.