Kapil Sharma criticised for taking a dig at Atlee's appearance

Popular host Kapil Sharma faced the ire of netizens as he took a subtle dig at director-producer Atlee's looks during a recent episode of his The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Along with Varun Dhawan and director Kaless, actors Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi also attended the show to promote their upcoming film Baby John.

A video clip, which has now gone viral, shows Kapil asking Atlee, "Has it ever happened that you went to meet a star and they didn't recognise you? Have they asked where is Atlee?" The Jawan director replied, "Sir, in a way I understood your question. I'll try to answer. I am very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film. He asked for the script, but he didn't see how I am looking and whether I am capable of it or not, but he loved my narration."

He further emphasised that people should not judge by appearance, but only by their heart. The response evoked applause from the audience present during the event as well on social media.

The video has been widely shared, with many users expressing their displeasure at Kapil Sharma for body-shaming the director under the guise of comedy.

On the work front, Baby John marks Atlee's second venture in Bollywood following the massive success of Jawan (2023), which became one of the highest-grossing films, earning over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Baby John is a remake of Atlee's own 2016 Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay, Samantha, and Amy Jackson in lead roles. The Bollywood adaptation also stars Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

The film features music by Thaman S. It is shot by Kiran Koushik and edited by Ruben. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, the film will be released in theatres on December 25.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)