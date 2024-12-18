A journey of homecoming, a story of belonging: Ashutosh Gowariker on 'Swades' completing 20 years

Ashutosh Gowariker took to social media on Tuesday to write a long note as his film Swades completed 20 years since release. The director thanked the entire cast and crew of the film on the occasion and also shared two special posters of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Ashutosh wrote, “Swades was more than just a film-it was a journey of homecoming, a story of belonging, and a call to reconnect with our roots. At its heart, it carried a message of hope, responsibility, and the importance of giving back. Through Mohan Bhargava's journey, I wanted to inspire that sense of purpose within all of us.”

Further, he thanked the writers of the film and said, “I want to first thank M. G Sathya for his fabulous story, the Screenplay Writing team and the great KP Saxena saab for the unforgettable dialogues.”

He added, “My heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan for embodying Mohan Bhargava with such honesty and bringing forth the message of the film with so much conviction.”