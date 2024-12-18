A journey of homecoming, a story of belonging: Ashutosh Gowariker on 'Swades' completing 20 years

Ashutosh Gowariker took to social media on Tuesday to write a long note as his film Swades completed 20 years since release. The director thanked the entire cast and crew of the film on the occasion and also shared two special posters of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.
Ashutosh wrote, “Swades was more than just a film-it was a journey of homecoming, a story of belonging, and a call to reconnect with our roots. At its heart, it carried a message of hope, responsibility, and the importance of giving back. Through Mohan Bhargava's journey, I wanted to inspire that sense of purpose within all of us.”
Further, he thanked the writers of the film and said, “I want to first thank M. G Sathya for his fabulous story, the Screenplay Writing team and the great KP Saxena saab for the unforgettable dialogues.”
He added, “My heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan for embodying Mohan Bhargava with such honesty and bringing forth the message of the film with so much conviction.”
Mentioning the film’s music, Ashutosh said, “To Rahman and Javed Saab your music and words have been the soul of Swades. From ‘Yeh Tara Woh Tara’ to the timeless anthem ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’, your genius continues to touch hearts across generations. So do the amazing voices of Udit, Alka, Madhushree, Vijay, Hariharan, Kailash and of course, Rahman.”
The note also included the names of all the other actors who played a pivotal role in the film including Lekh Tandon, Kishori Ballal, Rajesh Vivek, Vishnudutt Gaur, Vishwa Mohan Badola, Farrukh Jaffar, and Peter Rawley.
He ended the note with, “On this special occasion, I am thrilled to share two Special Edition Anniversary Posters to celebrate this milestone with you, for welcoming Swades into your hearts. Here's to 20 years of Swades and here's to you - May you keep 'lighting the bulb' in your life and in the lives of others on your way.”
Swades released in 2004 and tells the story of Mohan (Shah Rukh), an NRI who travels to India to find his grand nanny and rediscovers his roots as he gets involved in his village affairs. The film received critical acclaim upon release and also turned out to be a success at the box-office.
