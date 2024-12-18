Hansal Mehta slams FFI after 'Laapataa Ladies' misses Oscars shortlist

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej have voiced their criticism of the Film Federation of India (FFI) after Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies', India's official entry for Best International Feature at the 97th Academy Awards, failed to make it to the Oscars shortlist.

Mehta took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment. He shared a screenshot of the shortlisted films in the Best International Feature category and questioned India's film "selection" process.

"Film Federation of India does it again! Their strike rate and selection of films year after year is impeccable," he wrote.