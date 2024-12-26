Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh’s Housefull 5 wraps shoot

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan’s Housefull 5 has wrapped its shoot, the makers said on Tuesday. The comedy-drama is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

It also stars Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Chitranga Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Johnny Lever, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer.

The makers shared a photo of the ensemble cast, celebrating the film’s wrap. In the caption, they wrote, “That’s a wrap for Housefull 5! A rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories. Get ready to laugh your hearts out on 6th June 2025 in cinemas near you.”

The film is set to be released on June 6 next year.

The franchise began with Housefull in 2010 which was helmed by Sajid Khan. Starring Riteish and Akshay, alongside Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, and Boman Irani, it revolved around a man who carried bad luck to all his endeavours.

The sequel released in 2012 with fresh faces like John Abraham and Asin, and was about four men putting all their efforts, including crooked methods to marry the women of their choices. Housefull 3 and 4 released in 2016 and 2019, respectively.