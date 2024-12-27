Shyam Benegal gave me the name Anant Nag: Actor pays tribute to his 'guru'

Shyam Benegal, who celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14, 2024, passed away on December 23, 2024. He had long been a towering figure in Indian cinema. I’ve known him since 1973, and every year, without fail, I would wish him on his birthday. This year, though, I didn’t. I did try calling him, but unfortunately, he did not pick up. His health had deteriorated, and he was on dialysis. It feels strange not being able to wish him this year, especially when he was always so thoughtful about such things. He never missed wishing me on my birthday, right from the time we met during the filming of Ankur, his first feature film. In fact, when he was casting for Ankur, he asked me when my birthday was. On that very day, on the sets of Ankur, he wished me—an act that, though small, meant a great deal to me.

I’ve always considered Shyam Benegal my guru, and I was his patta shishya, (devoted disciple). He cast me in six of his films, including Ankur (1974), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Kondura (1978), and Kalyug (1981). He played a significant role in shaping my career, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s. Films like Manthan and Kalyug featured me in prominent roles, and I felt blessed to be part of those projects. I did miss out on working with him in Bharat Ek Khoj (1988) after I moved from Mumbai to Bengaluru, a conscious decision made due to my professional commitments here. Although I wasn't part of his later works, my admiration and respect for him never waned. He always remained my guiding force.

In the early 1980s, Shyam even considered moving to Bengaluru. He had plans to settle here and had even purchased property. However, he often said that while he loved the idea of living in Bengaluru, his professional roots were firmly planted in Mumbai. He knew that he always had the support of his friends here.

I hail from South Kanara and grew up in a coastal village—Karwara, Mangaluru. I lived in an Ashram, and when I moved to Mumbai, I had no one there. Coming from a village, I felt quite lost. But when I started in theatre and later entered the film industry, I met Satyadev Dubey, who introduced me to Shyam Benegal. They became my teachers. I remember that since Shyam was also from South Kanara, I would often speak to him in Konkani, even though he expected me to speak in English. He would reluctantly reply to me in Konkani.

Shyam’s father had introduced him to the world of cameras and photography. Although Shyam initially studied economics and political science at Osmania University, he was drawn to art and films. It was in the company of greats like Satyajit Ray, Prabhat Mukherjee, and Ritwik Ghatak that Shyam’s vision for parallel cinema began to take shape. His films, especially in the 1970s and 1980s, were not just reflections of society but also bridges between mainstream and art cinema.