I take a lot of pressure, says Actor Shweta Tripathi

From playing a tomboy in Mirzapur to a demure girl in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Shweta Tripathi has experimented with a range of characters onscreen. Starting her career with Masaan, Tripathi has yet again surprised the audience with her performance in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2. The web series, directed by Sidharth Senguputa, is currently streaming on Netflix.

“We started shooting, but then the pandemic happened, and we had to stop. As an actor, I wish the gap was much shorter, but I don’t think the gap will stop them from watching their favourite show. I am sure the audience wants to know what happened after the first series ended,” she says.

Tripathi reveals that she takes a lot of pressure when working on a sequel. “My creativity comes to the fore when I meet people I enjoy working with. It’s like waiting for your report card; you perform sincerely and just wait for the audience’s reactions. It’s a part and parcel of every film or web series, a process that you have to face. Yet I keep hoping that the audiences will love it, as we work very hard on these projects.”

Though OTT has given her immense fame, the actor says that she’s upset that people are considering it as a second option, compared to films. “Our attention span has become short. It is scary that people get distracted easily. The audience has enough power to vote for us. They want more options in terms of content, and as actors we are delivering that. This thought that OTT plays second fiddle to films troubles me. At this rate, we won’t be able to make stories that we like,” she said.

Switching from Golu Gupta’s character in Mirzapur to Shikha in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein has not been easy for the actor. “I watched the first season once again just to get the body language right. I have also modulated my voice. My stance on this series is different.