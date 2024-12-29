Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi fondly remember Shyam Benegal at his memorial meet

MUMBAI: Days after the death of filmmaker Shyam Benegal, his frequent collaborators and friends Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah fondly recalled his 'wide, warm smile' and how he remained dedicated to his creative vision till the end.

At a memorial service at Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai on Saturday, several film industry people, including Javed Akhtar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ila Arun, Prahlad Kakkar, Urmila Matondkar, and Divya Dutta, gathered to honour Benegal.

The veteran director died on December 23 due to a chronic kidney disease, days after celebrating his 90th birthday on December 14.

He is survived by wife Nira and daughter Pia.

Azmi, who made her acting debut with Benegal's first feature film "Ankur" in 1974, said the filmmaker was her mentor, "although a reluctant one".

"He didn't want to be called anyone's guru, but nevertheless he was my guru. He was my guru not only because he was my first director but by being around him I learnt so many lessons of life."

"I consulted him every now and then about a project that I should do or not. He wanted neither to be my guru nor my mentor. He was my friend, and equal and he created that space for this friendship. He gave me equal respect and ability to stand," she recalled.

The actor said her first memory of Benegal, who started out as an advertising professional, was when she visited him at the office of the ad agency ASP in 1973.