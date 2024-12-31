Doordarshan to screen restored version of 'Manthan' as tribute to Shyam Benegal

NEW DELHI: National broadcaster Doordarshan has announced it will ring in the new year by screening the 4K restored version of Shyam Benegal's acclaimed film Manthan as a tribute to the veteran filmmaker.

Benegal, a pioneer of the parallel cinema movement in Indian cinema during the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on 23 December at a hospital here due to chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which restored the 1976 classic for its premiere in the Cannes Classics section at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, shared the update on its official X page.

According to FHF, Manthan will be broadcast on Doordarshan on Wednesday at 8 pm.