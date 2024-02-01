Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' to arrive this year, Netflix shares first look

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" will premiere on Netflix in 2024 and the streamer shared the first look of the much-anticipated project on Thursday.

Backed by Bhansali Productions, the upcoming show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

According to a press note issued by the streamer, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" is an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom.

"In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test," read the synopsis of the series.