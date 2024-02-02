Actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

Actor and model Poonam Pandey, who was last seen on Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp', has died at 32 of cervical cancer, according to her manager Parul Chawla.

﻿A post on Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Poonam had debuted with 'Nashaa' in 2013 and was known for her sensual photos and videos.

The news has left the industry in shock.