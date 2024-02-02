Bejoy Nambiar’s Hindi-Tamil movie 'Dange'/'Por' gets a release date

Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming Hindi-Tamil feature film will be released in theatres on March 1, the makers have announced.
T-Series shared the release date of the film, titled “Dange” in Hindi and “Por” in Tamil, on its social media handles. “The countdown to the ultimate clash has begun. Whose side are you on? 1 MONTH TO GO #Dange #Por #PorTheFilm. In cinemas, 1st March,” the production banner posted on X.
Earlier the makers had released the teaser of Por headlined by Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram. The almost one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser showcases Arjun and Kalidas playing college students who are rivals. As fights brew between the two factions, chaos ensues and creates a ruckus around the area leading to riot-like situations. Towards the end of the teaser, Arjun Das says, "You have started this war. I am not responsible for what happens after this."
The film is a Hindi-Tamil bilingual helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. The Hindi version of the film titled Dange will feature Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu in supporting parts. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan. While TJ Bhanu plays the love interest of Arjun Das, Sanchana plays Kalidas Jayaram's romantic partner.
Set against the backdrop of a vibrant college festival, the movie explores the intricate dynamics between two friends whose paths diverge and ignite fierce competition. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi.
Nambiar, who earlier directed films such as Shaitan, David and Taish, has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)