Bejoy Nambiar’s Hindi-Tamil movie 'Dange'/'Por' gets a release date

Earlier the makers had released the teaser of Por headlined by Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram. The almost one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser showcases Arjun and Kalidas playing college students who are rivals. As fights brew between the two factions, chaos ensues and creates a ruckus around the area leading to riot-like situations. Towards the end of the teaser, Arjun Das says, "You have started this war. I am not responsible for what happens after this."

The film is a Hindi-Tamil bilingual helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. The Hindi version of the film titled Dange will feature Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu in supporting parts. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan. While TJ Bhanu plays the love interest of Arjun Das, Sanchana plays Kalidas Jayaram's romantic partner.