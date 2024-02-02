Kartik Aaryan wraps up shoot for 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Chandu Champion on Wednesday. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan. The actor shared a video on his Instagram from the film’s wrap-up party, in which he is being fed rasamalai by the director. To prepare for the role in the film, Kartik had been off sugar and had his first sweet after almost a year.

“This rasamalai tasted like victory! Finally eating sugar after a year! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day and night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of Chandu Champion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my favourite, Rasmalai from the man himself who carved this challenging path for me. You have been a profound inspiration, sir!” Kartik captioned the post.