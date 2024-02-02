'Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe': Celebs mourn Poonam Pandey's death

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer on Thursday night (February 1), according to a statement shared by her manager Parul Chawla on her official Instagram handle. Aged 32, she was last seen on Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp.'

The statement on Poonam’s Instagram handle read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Many celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, Daisy Shah and Pooja Bhatt have mourned her death. Kangana Ranaut, who was a host of the reality show where Poonam was a contestant, offered her condolences on Instagram. She took to the platform and wrote, "This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti."

'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui, who was Poonam Pandey's co-contestant on 'Lock Upp', mourned the actor's death on X (Twitter). He wrote, "Shocking! can’t process the news. Poonam was a great human being. Sad. RIP (sic)."