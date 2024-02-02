Sanjay Leela Bhansali promises glitter and glamour with 'Heeramandi'

The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was unveiled on Thursday. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
The teaser opens with a quintessential Bhansali set, adorned with diamonds on the ceiling. Manisha is seen drying the henna on her hand, authoritatively. Sharmin Segal swirls like a courtesan. Richa Chadha is in a vintage avatar and Sonakshi Sinha might be the antagonist in the series.
The series seems to be set during the Indian Independence Movement. The teaser promises the glowy grandeur of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The show will stream on Netflix this year. However, the release date is still under wraps.
Recently, Bhansali also announced his next Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and Vicky Kaushal.