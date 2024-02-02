Sanjay Leela Bhansali promises glitter and glamour with 'Heeramandi'

The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was unveiled on Thursday. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The teaser opens with a quintessential Bhansali set, adorned with diamonds on the ceiling. Manisha is seen drying the henna on her hand, authoritatively. Sharmin Segal swirls like a courtesan. Richa Chadha is in a vintage avatar and Sonakshi Sinha might be the antagonist in the series.