Celebs, social media users roast Poonam Pandey for death hoax: 'Worst publicity stunt'

NEW DELHI: "Ridiculous", "disgraceful" and "a new low" is how internet users and several celebrities reacted to actor-model Poonam Pandey's reappearance on social media a day after her team claimed that she died from cervical cancer.

Pandey's team had on Friday dropped the bombshell news of her death from the disease, but it was a hoax, a stunt pulled off by the actor, who appeared in a video on Saturday and declared that she is "alive".

The intention behind the stunt, according to Pandey, was to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

However, the stunt didn't land well with the social media users, including celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Sara Khan, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, who furiously slammed Pandey for faking her death and demeaning an important cause.

Bhatt, who was among the celebs who had offered condolences on Pandey's alleged death, said she has deleted her earlier post.

"I never delete tweets but did so in the case where I expressed my shock at news of Poonam Pandey's demise due to cervical cancer. Why? Turns out the news was engineered by a digital/PR team. Absolute disgrace & disservice to those battling the same-her included," she posted on X.