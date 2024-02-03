High and mighty: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on their latest film 'Fighter'

‘Had to Be an Actor, Not a Star’, says Hrithik Roshan
What drew you to Fighter?
When the script came to me seven years ago, I felt inspired. I easily see myself as a protagonist for the kind of films he (director Siddharth Anand) makes. I love such films, and it’s in my DNA.
You have done several actioners in your career. How is squadron leader Patty different from the characters you’ve played before?
Patty is not a Krrish or Kabir. He is not a front for a larger-than-life hero. He is larger than life in character. So, I had to shift gears; be an actor and not a star.
I had to be at the disposal of the director, and let him use me as per his vision. The film has an element of reality in its depiction of the lifestyle of those in the Air Force. I had done something similar with Lakshya. It had the intensity and reality, but it lacked the commercialism, which Siddharth has brought in.
How do you distinguish between being an actor and a star?
It has always been a tug of war. I enjoy being an actor, which lets me get deep into the character and question myself. I feel like an actor aspiring to be better every day, and enjoy the pressure. Stardom, however, is not work. It’s a gift that has been bestowed upon us, but I have not allowed it to consume me. My job is to make my director happy by delivering as an actor. Stardom can sometimes become a burden, but I am learning to turn it into gratitude.
What is your idea of patriotism?
All of us are patriotic, but we don’t have to wear it on our sleeves all the time. This film is a tribute to the forces. They have done action with passion, and Fighter talks about their bravery.
Tell us about a moment in real life when you had to become a fighter yourself?
I believe that we all have that fighting spirit in us. Every day comes with a set of problems. The idea is to start enjoying it, and then it becomes a game that you try to become better at. Every film is a new fight, and if you are a fighter, you will enjoy taking it beyond boundaries you are accustomed to.
‘I Am a Fighter’, says Deepika Padukone
Both your films last year—Pathaan and Jawan—were blockbusters. Did you feel the pressure of success with Fighter?
No pressure at all. When you make a film, you don’t think about the end result. You choose your films with purpose and want the content to have an impact; you tell the story and do your work with honesty, and everything else follows. Yes, last year was great for me, and I hope that continues with Fighter, which is a film made with a lot of love. And, when you do that, the results are there for everyone to see.
How was it wearing the uniform?
I felt proud. When we were shooting in Assam, we saw live action around us every day at the active air base, especially during the first schedule. There were fighters who were specially assigned for us. We were taught about their body language and how to fly the plane among other things. We learnt so much not just for the role, but also as human beings.
Any real-life fighters you have come across?
From being a nobody to making myself known, I believe I am a fighter myself. I started modeling at 16. I came to this city (Mumbai), where I didn’t know anybody and started my life from scratch, and learnt from my mistakes. And, ever since my mental illness in 2014, everyday has been a fight.
How do you perceive your success?
Whatever I am today is because I worked hard. And, the best part of this journey is figuring out how I can add more to it.