High and mighty: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on their latest film 'Fighter'

‘Had to Be an Actor, Not a Star’, says Hrithik Roshan

What drew you to Fighter?

When the script came to me seven years ago, I felt inspired. I easily see myself as a protagonist for the kind of films he (director Siddharth Anand) makes. I love such films, and it’s in my DNA.

You have done several actioners in your career. How is squadron leader Patty different from the characters you’ve played before?

Patty is not a Krrish or Kabir. He is not a front for a larger-than-life hero. He is larger than life in character. So, I had to shift gears; be an actor and not a star.

I had to be at the disposal of the director, and let him use me as per his vision. The film has an element of reality in its depiction of the lifestyle of those in the Air Force. I had done something similar with Lakshya. It had the intensity and reality, but it lacked the commercialism, which Siddharth has brought in.