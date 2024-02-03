Manning up

It isn’t too difficult to recognise a man written by a woman. Think social media-approved green flags. Think gentle, kind, respectful, supportive, and a listener without a saviour complex. Who are the men that come to mind? Amol in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak with his understated support; Jehangir Khan in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi with his sorted mind and kind heart; Sunny in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, who called a spade a spade; and Rana in Juhi Chaturvedi’s Piku for his rare ordinariness. In a world where art and life both imitate each other, these men are both an aspiration and inspiration.

Take, for instance, the character of Prashant Shrivastava played by singer Jassie Gill in Panga. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made a conscious effort to show him as an extremely kind and understanding husband to Kangana Ranaut’s professional kabaddi-playing Jaya Nigam. “Many people asked me why there wasn’t any conflict between the partners. How can the husband be this nice? But storytellers have the ability to change perceptions. In the real world, you may not find such a husband, but I wanted to write him to inspire the younger generation,” she says, adding, “What matters is the lens through which you look at a character and to what extent you want to push him.”

Vulnerability is another distinctive characteristic of men written by women. They challenge the quintessential hero who, until recently, was forbidden from emoting anything except mindless rage complemented with punches and kicks. But, men do cry, or at least should be able to when they feel like it, and that is the point women writers want to make with their female gaze.