Release date announced for Tabu, Kareena & Kriti Sanon’s 'The Crew'

The release date of The Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon was announced on Friday. It is set to hit the theatres on March 29. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh along with a special appearance by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

According to the makers, the film is an “absolute laugh-riot” and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. It is about three women who work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The Crew is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.