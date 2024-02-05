Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor's 'Murder Mubarak' to be out in March

Dinesh Vijan, Producer, Maddock Films, has also shared his views.

"This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I've read was very exciting for me," he shared.

As per Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, "Murder Mubarak is a distinctive blend of suspense and comedy, combining the best of both genres. "

"True to its intriguing title, the film is gripping and entertaining, brought to life by a stellar ensemble star cast. We are thrilled to present another entertaining film from our successful collaboration with Maddock Films. Directed by Homi Adajania, this mystery thriller is set to take the audience on a ride like never before," she added.

The film was mainly shot in Delhi.