Adah Sharma starrer 'Bastar-The Naxal Story' official teaser unveiled

The monologue is a glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

In the teaser the makers have exposed the truth about number of martiers and how Psudo intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country funded by China. Now is the time to think deep. Soon after the actor shared the teaser, her fans and friends swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

"Grab the national award soon dear Adah," a fan wrote.

Another one commented, "Damdaar teaser aur apka look bhi movie main strong lag raha hai."

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Adah will also be seen opposite Sunil Grover in the web show 'Sunflower Season 2'.