Homi Adajania’s 'Murder Mubarak' release date announced

The release date of Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania was announced on Monday. It is set to release on March 15 on Netflix. The makers unveiled an announcement video featuring the actors. The film is based on the book, Club You To Death, written by Anuja Chauhan and stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

The video opens with Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a cop investigating a murder with multiple suspects. He goes on to describe the nature of the murderer as all the other actors appear on the screen, having their unique traits. The film promises to be a murder mystery full of secrets and lies.

Speaking about the film, director Homi Adajania said in a press release, “Murder Mubarak iis a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it repeatedly.”Murder Mubarak is produced by Dinesh Vijan and co-produced by Sharada Karki Jalota and Poonam Shivdasani.