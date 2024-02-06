Prime Video unveils series 'Love Storiyaan', set to premiere on February 14

MUMBAI: Streamer Prime Video on Tuesday announced "Love Storiyaan", a six-part series that will chronicle the extraordinary love stories of six real-life couples.

Conceptualised by Somen Mishra, the Amazon Original Series draws inspiration from the stories featured on India Love Project, a social media initiative by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar and Niloufer Venkatraman.

The show is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and set to premiere on Prime Video on Valentine's Day on February 14, a press release said.

"Love Storiyaan" features six real-life couples from across the country and their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over all adversities.