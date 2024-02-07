Karan Johar announces new series titled 'Love Storiyaan'

Karan Johar, on Tuesday, announced a new series titled Love Storiyaan. The series combines six real-life love stories featured on India Love Project, a social media community founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman.

The stories are directed by six directors including Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The caption of their social media announcement post read, “This Valentine’s, we bring you stories that will make you believe in the magic of love inspired by real-life couples and created by the makers of fairytale romances.”

Love Storiyaan is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment Productions with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 14.