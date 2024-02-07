Netflix sets premiere date for courtroom comedy series 'Maamla Legal Hai'

MUMBAI: "Maamla Legal Hai", a courtroom comedy series starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, and Yashpal Sharma, will start streaming on Netflix from March 1.

The upcoming show is directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja.

It also features Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria.

Set in the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, "Maamla Legal Hai" promises to bring a delightful blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon.

"'Maamla Legal' Hai offers a refreshing take on the world of law, featuring a motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans. They hustle for cases, recognition and the coveted air-conditioned chambers, all the while delivering relatable content that tugs at your heartstrings," the makers said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

In the series, Kishan stars as VD Tyagi, the charismatic president of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India one day.

Bisht, Grewal, Batra, and Rajoria play lawyers working under Kishan's Tyagi.

"Maamla Legal Hai" produced by Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena and Khanna.