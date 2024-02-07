"When I heard the story, I felt that I had to make it": Kiran Rao on 'Laapataa Ladies'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kiran Rao is currently busy promoting her upcoming directorial project 'Laapataa Ladies' which stars Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel in key roles.

During an interaction with ANI, Rao shared her reaction when she first heard the story of the film.

She said, "Actually Aamir (Khan) first got this story when he was a judge at a screenwriting competition in 2018. He instantly liked the story as soon as he read it..but when he narrated the story to me in one line I felt that I had to make (a film on it) it after a little rewriting..."

"When I got the story I felt that it had so much potential, we can develop so many things. Earlier the story was just a drama but I wanted to add some comedy and entertainment factor to it," she added.

'Laapataa Ladies' is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as 'Delhi Belly', 'Dangal', and 'Peepli Live'.